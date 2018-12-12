1926 – 2018
Barbara Zuehlke passed away on December 8 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Barbara was born on July 4 in Seattle, WA and moved to San Francisco in the late 1940’s. She married Lloyd Zuehlke & moved to Napa in 1959. Barbara started the Napa Pepperettes Baton Twirling Corps. in 1951.Continuing to perform, Barbara twirled for the Napa Native Sons Drum & Bugle Corps. in the 1950’s. She also performed with the USO welcoming the troops home from WWII. One of her highlights of performing was marching in President Eisenhower’s inauguration parade in 1953. During the 1960’s & 1970’s Barbara taught & directed the Northwood Elementary School talent shows. Barbara loved to travel. Along with Lloyd she was an active member of the RV clubs with the Napa Elks Lodge and American Coach Assoc. They spent many years traveling across the country. Barbara also loved cruising. She took 19 cruise vacations with family and friends. Barbara is survived by her husband of 59 yrs. Lloyd Zuehlke, son Gordon Zuehlke, daughters Kellie Esser (Rick) and Barrie Zuehlke, and grandsons Adam and Alec Ortega. She is preceded in death by her grandson Andrew Ortega.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 29 at 12:30pm at Claffey & Rota Funeral Home, 1975 Main Street in Napa. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.