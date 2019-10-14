1964—2019
Barrie Lee Zuehlke was born Sept. 21, 1964 and passed away Oct. 5, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones; her father, sister, sons and friends. Barrie was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Zuehlke of Napa and her son Andrew Ortega. She is survived by her sons Adam Ortega of Escondido; Alec Ortega of Brentwood; father Lloyd Zuehlke of Napa; sister Kellie Esser (Rick) of Napa; brother Gordon Zuehlke of New York and her devoted friend and caregiver, Melissa Darnell. Barrie was a loving daughter, sister, teacher, auntie, mother and grandmother. She taught elementary education for 27 years, mothered three children for 24 years and 55 years living as a Disney fanatic. On April 17, 2019 Barrie was diagnosed with Bulbar-ALS. She kept strong and courageously fought this disease for nearly 7 months, never letting ALS prevent her from doing what she wanted to do in her brand new San Diego home.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm with a Vigil service at 7:30pm, Thurs., October 17th at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1313 A Street, Antioch. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am, Fri., October 18th at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.