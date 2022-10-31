Barry Anthony Woodell

Jan. 10, 1962—Oct. 1, 2022

Barry was a resident of Vacaville, CA, where he lived with his wife Nancy, daughter Sara Newman and her husband Joe. Barry was preceded in death by his two brothers: Bruce and William Woodell; his sister, Shelley Sloan; and his parents, Bruce and Hazel Woodell.

Barry was born in Seattle, WA. Barry’s father, was a lifelong friend of the Henry Kaiser Family and employee of Kaiser Industry’s. Consequently, Barry attended many schools, as his father moved around the country in his various positions with Kaiser. Barry spent some time going to Pawhuska High in Oklahoma, where his mother’s parents, Leonard and Agnes Thomas, lived as members of the Osage Indian Tribe. Later they moved to Dearborn, MI, where Barry had a summer job working at the Kaiser Automobile Plant in Ypsilanti, MI. This may be where he learned his lifelong love of cars, which was illustrated by his first car, a 1926 Chrysler rumble seat convertible, that he bought in CA and had it towed to MI to rebuild it in his dad’s garage, in Morrisville, PA.

Barry joined the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he was joined by his lifelong love, Nancy, to be married in Germany, as they enjoyed a 2-year honeymoon in Europe as he finished his tour of duty. On his return to the states, he and Nancy settled in Berkeley, CA, where he established a career with IBM, which took him to his retirement in Napa, CA.

Barry is survived by his wife of 67 years; his two children: Todd Woodell and Sara Newman; their four children and his brother, Gregory, of Centerton, AR. Barry’s happy and humorous personality was enjoyed by all that knew him and was the first thing one thought of when he came to mind.