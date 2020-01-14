Beatrice C. Junk 1923—2020
Beatrice C. Junk, age 96, passed away peacefully, with her grandson George by her side, on January 4, 2020. She was born in Pasadena, CA and lived for many years in Southern California with her beloved husband of 27 years, “Red” Floyd. She retired from McGaw Laboratories after working there for 30 years. After retirement, she moved to Northern California and lived at Steele Park in Lake Berryessa for 25 years.
Bea loved the outdoors, taking her grandson George’s dogs on long walks, going to bingo every week and collecting everything to do with turtles! She was one of a kind, a great lady and if you knew Bea, she was always smiling and happy. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; daughter, Vivian Scollard; and her 5 younger siblings. She is survived by her grandson, George Scollard (Veronica); granddaughter, Stacey Pino (Raul); great grandchildren, Tiffany; Michael; George; and Sean.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Skyview Memorial Lawn in Vallejo, followed afterward by internment at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Richmond.