1959—2018
Belinda Janet Laird, also known as “Bo”, has passed away in Napa, California on April 22, 2019 at the age of 60.
Belinda was born on April 21, 1959 in Tucson, Arizona to Gail and Kenneth Laird. She attended Chico State University and graduated with a degree in Social Work, M.A.
Belinda is survived by her parents, Gail and Kenneth of Napa; sister, Rebecca of Napa; brother, Justin of Napa; and brother, Scott of Las Vegas, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations or memorial contributions to:
Napa Valley Community Foundation
3299 Claremont Way #2
Napa, California 94558
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org