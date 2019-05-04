1959—2019
Belinda Janet Laird, 60, of Napa, CA passed away on April 22, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1959 in Tucson, Arizona. Graduating from California State University at Chico with a Masters Degree in Social Work, she spent decades following her chosen career; a field that she adored.
Belinda loved animals and rescued more dogs and cats than can be counted. She owned numerous horses and treasured the time riding and caring for them.
A wicked sense of humor and her generosity with family and friends motivated most of what she did. Her kindness and her loving spirit touched everyone around her.
She is survived by her loving parents, Gail and Kenneth of Napa; sister, Rebecca of Napa; brother, Justin of Napa; and brother, Scott of Las Vegas, along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Napa Valley Community Foundation at https://www.napavalleycf.org/
Hug a loved one and treasure every moment.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.