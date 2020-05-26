× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1933—2022

Benjamin Arthur “Art” Lewis died peacefully at home with his loving wife Angela Marky Lewis and family by his side.

Art was born to Trevor Lewis and Tegwedd Williams. The family moved to Belfast, Ireland after World War II. Art studied at Queen’s University Belfast where he was awarded a BS in 1955, and a PhD in organic chemistry in 1959. He continued his research in organic chemistry as a post doctoral fellow at Cornell University’s Baker Laboratory, then at Oxford University.

His professional career in the pharmaceutical industry began in 1963 at Lederle Laboratories, at American Cyanamid Company in New York. While at Lederle, Art was a co-inventor on 11 patents. He continued his career at Carter-Wallace in Cranbury, New Jersey and at McKesson Corporation in San Francisco, California. In 1995, Art retired as President of the International Division at McKesson.

Art pursued his keen interest in rowing throughout his adult life, and won the Irish Senior Championship known as “The Big Pot” in 1956 while a member of the Senior VIII crew of the Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club.