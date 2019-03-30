Benjamin Daniel Groves

1929—2019
Born on January 12, 1929— Lost his yearlong battle with cancer on March 24, 2019.
Ben was born in Catonsville, Maryland to Washington Haymes Groves and Frances Ellen Chase Groves. He was the youngest of 3 boys (Jim and Dave), and had a younger sister (Mary).
In his late teens, he enrolled in maritime school in St. Petersburg, Florida. After graduation, he began his time at sea sailing from the East Coast to Germany and back, then later transferred to the West Coast. While his ship was docked in San Francisco, he met the love of his life and eventual bride, Lorry. They married in 1952 and settled in Oakland. He eventually became a Marine Engineer.
While in Oakland, his first son, Dan, was born. In late 1955, he decided he wanted to spend more time with his growing family. (Second son, Vic, came next). So, Ben bought an auto transport truck. He eventually worked for Convoy and then Hadley Auto Transport Companies hauling (mostly Fords) for nearly 40 years until his retirement in 1995. He logged over 2 million miles of safe, accident-free driving.
In 1956, the family moved to Santa Clara, CA, where they lived until 1984. Son, Mike, and daughter, Linda, were born there.
In 1984, Ben and Lorry moved to Napa when the Ford railroad shipments relocated from Milpitas to Benicia.
In the mid 1970s, he and Lorry discovered golf. He was an active player until shortly before his passing. He was particularly proud of his 4 holes in one. After his retirement, he was an active member and officer in the SIRS golf club in Napa.
He and Lorry traveled throughout the western United States and Canada in their RV. They never missed special occasions involving their children and grandchildren, be they weddings, graduations, or baptisms; and attended countless ball games, plays, and concerts. Spending time with his family was his true passion.
Ben is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorry, and his four children: Dan (Noel), Vic (Michelle), Mike (Jeanne), and Linda Pedersen (Chris). He is also survived by his 18 grandchildren and 31 (plus one more on the way) great-grandchildren. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren love and will greatly miss their GGPa, especially playing “Open O Sesame”.
A memorial service for Ben will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Napa 1st Ward Chapel, 15 Chapel Hill Drive, Napa, on Friday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate to their favorite charity if they are so inclined.