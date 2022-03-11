Berta Jost, longtime resident of Angwin, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 19th. She was 89 years old.

Berta was born on April 12th, 1932 in Hohenkammer, Germany to Martin and Theresia Stampfl. Her family was devout Catholic. She was seven years old when World War II began and the war deeply impacted the lives of her and her four siblings. After graduating from high school, she began an apprenticeship program to learn the valuable skills that would shape her lifelong career as a hairdresser. The couple that ran the apprenticeship were Seventh Day Adventist and they introduced her to the religion and church that would become the cornerstone of Berta's life.

It was around this time that she met a young German, Siegfried Jost, through a mutual friend. They became acquainted by writing letters to each other, eventually meeting in person at a Seventh Day Adventist youth conference in Paris. Together, they made the decision to emigrate to the United States. Siegfried arrived first, followed several months later by Berta who boarded the Olympia-Bremer Haren for the 19-day journey to Ellis Island. After one week in New York City, she made her way west to California and settled with Siegfried's family in Los Angeles where they married in 1953 and began their family with the birth of their daughter Margaret, followed by son Kristoffer and youngest daughter Crista.

In 1969 they moved to Angwin to live in a rural area and be closer to family that had also immigrated from Germany. Berta became a member of the Pacific Union College Seventh Day Adventist Church. She spent her life caring for others in her church community, always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She tended to her expansive garden, walked every day and helped watch her grandchildren and eventually great grandchildren. Many will remember Berta for her career as a hairdresser, working at various locations around the Napa Valley and forming lifelong friendships with many of her customers.

Berta will be remembered for her deep commitment to Jesus, her service to her community and her abundant love for her family and friends.

Berta is survived by her children Margaret (Rodney), Kris (Dana) and Crista, three grandchildren Linzi, Jessica and Asher and three great-grandchildren Justin, Olivia and Stevie.

Donations in Berta Jost's memory and in lieu of flowers may be made to www.adra.org, an organization that supports Berta's lifelong commitment to helping others.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday April 9th at 3 PM at the Pacific Union College Scales Chapel in Angwin with a Fireside Room Reception to follow.