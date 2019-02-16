1940—2019
Berta Marie Gerdes, affectionately known as Berti, went to her rest on January 21, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on January 20, 1940 and grew up in Freiburg, Germany. She is remembered for her kindness, generosity, elegance and charm.
Berti had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed many travels in her life throughout Europe, Mexico, the United States and Canada. One of her fondest memories as a young woman was of hiking the Alps and bicycling extensively throughout Europe with her father. Berti had a degree in childhood education and in 1965 went to Washington D.C. where she was a live-in nanny for a special needs child. From there she traveled to NY and while waitressing met a woman from her same hometown in Germany. The two left NY together to ski the winter in Aspen, CO.
In spring, they went to Alaska where Berti met her future husband, Ralf, in an employment line in Anchorage. After marrying on December 28, 1968 in San Francisco the two lived in Berkeley. In 1971 they bought property in Pope Valley and moved there permanently in 1977. Berti volunteered many hours with the Pope Valley School, hospice, and in her church community. She was very athletic and loved to windsurf and swim in Lake Berryessa. She spent many hours and summers on the lake often swimming four miles a day. In her later years she thoroughly enjoyed being a grandmother. She loved her family and friends and cared deeply for their well being.
Although missed by her husband, Ralf; son, Heiko; daughter-in-law, Carol; grandchildren, Alexandria, Victoria, Rebekah, Karl; and her great-granddaughter, Wynonna, we know that she looked forward to heaven and meeting her Lord and Savior.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pope Valley Farm Center.