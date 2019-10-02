1927—2019
Bertha Chew, 92, of Napa died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 29, surrounded by family and friends.
The daughter of Henry and Grace Quan, Bert grew up at China Camp in San Rafael with her brothers Frank, Oly, and Milton and her cousins Georgette and Genevieve. She married William Chew in 1949 and they raised three daughters together in Napa, although she became “mom” and “grandma” to many, many people. Bert and Bill were founding members of Napa’s Covenant Presbyterian Church and she loved her church family very much.
Bert is survived by her daughters Carole Toy, Diana (Lonnie) Reed, and Darlene (Denis) Evans, as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her brothers Frank and Oly, her cousin Genevieve, her parents, her beloved granddaughter Kellie Toy and grandbaby Gary Lane.
A celebration of her life will be held on November 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Avenue, Napa. Donations may be made in her memory to Friends of China Camp, Napa Humane Society or Queen of the Valley Hospital – St. Joseph Health.