Beryl Joanne Nielsen

Beryl Joanne (nee Ingram) Nielsen (Crocker), 85, passed away as a result of a single car accident near Farmington, NM. She and a dear friend were heading back to her home in Napa, CA on a cross-country road trip, following a wonderful 10-day international trip with family. The sheriff's office notified the family on July 21.

Born in Lodi, CA in 1937, Beryl graduated from Stanford in 1958 with a bachelor's in medical microbiology and from the University of Southern California in 1988 with a master's in psychiatric social work. Beryl meaningfully contributed to both of her careers and focused time as a mom in between. Her first job was with the UCSF School of Medicine where she contributed to pioneering cellular research and co-authored several publications. More recently as a psychiatric social worker for the Napa State Hospital, she helped research factors affecting early onset schizophrenia in addition to providing daily assistance to patients and their families.

Her passions included traveling, spending time with family, playing cards, playing games, always reading and learning, attending book clubs, participating in bocce ball and bowling leagues in Napa, and adventuring outdoors in a life-long history of camping, backpacking, hiking, flyfishing, cross-country skiing, biking, canoeing, and snorkeling. She was a volunteer leader for La Leche League International for most of her life, supporting moms around the world. She also volunteered several years for the Napa County Mental Health Board and California Association of Local Behavioral Health Boards and Commissions and was an active volunteer for Napa County Medical Society Auxiliary, a nonprofit group that helps provide scholarships to local college students in medical fields via school art contests and fundraisers.

Beryl was preceded in death by her two loving husbands: Jon Victor Berg Nielsen and Thomas Timothy Crocker; and her long-term companion, Wayne Waldschmitt. Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Beryl will be dearly missed by her daughter, Bonnie (Tory); sons: Karl and Bryan (Kris); grandchildren: Cody, Sierra, Anika Sunshine, Tayten, and Jesper; sisters: Judy (John) and Dianne (Brian); brother, John (Carolyn); and many other close family and friends. Beryl felt fortunate to have done everything she wanted to do in life. And she died doing what she loved best, adventuring the world with loved ones. Happy trails to you our sweet Beryl!

An informal potluck celebration of life will be held at Kennedy Park in Napa, CA at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022. We have also set up a webpage (beryl-love.weebly.com) for friends and family to add memories, photos, and messages, which we will share at the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to La Leche League International, Napa County Medical Society Auxiliary, or a charity of your choice.