Betha Wilone Wendt

Betha Wendt passed away peacefully at Piners Guest Home in Napa, California, August 7, 2020. She was 88 years old. Betha was born in Vallejo, California on October 4, 1931. She moved with her parents and 2 sisters to Napa when she was 5 years old. She attended Napa schools, and graduated from Napa High School in 1949. She was a Majorette in the Napa High School Marching Band.

She met her future husband, Bill Wendt, who played the drums in the Marching Band. They were married on September 13, 1953, at the Methodist Church in Napa. She is survived by her 3 daughters and their spouses; Pamela and Dennis Robinson, Terri and Allen Organ, and Lisa and David Lewis. She had 6 Grandchildren, and 2 Great Grandchildren, all from Napa. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Wendt, of 62 years, her sisters Janet Rode and Shirley Kingsford both of Napa. A memorial is scheduled for Monday August 24, 2020 at 11am at Tulocay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Continuum Care Hospice. The family would like to thank Piners Guest Home of Napa for their outstanding service and care. Their kindness and compassion was felt by our entire family.