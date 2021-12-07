Bette Jean Harvego passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021. She was born on July 29, 1924, in Ft. Madison, IA. She married the love of her life Edwin S. “Eddie” Harvego on July 5, 1942, in Vallejo, CA. After the birth of two sons, they moved their family to Napa.

Bette was a nursery school teacher for pre-kindergartners. She was a Sunday school teacher and held many offices in the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering for PTA and Queen of the Valley Hospital Auxiliary. Eddie and Bette eventually joined their neighborhood church, Crosswalk Church, and she is fondly remembered by Pastor Pete and the many friends she made there. She loved cooking for her family, and her speciality was making the best cookies for her children and grandchildren. Eddie and Bette loved to take the whole family on cruises, and they took cruises to Hawaii and Alaska. Bette enjoyed family vacations to Disneyland and Disney World.

She was an avid doll maker, and she gifted her one of a kind creations to family and friends. She also enjoyed treating friends and family to the Wine Train. Bette never met a stranger and made friends wherever she went, with a kind word and a small prayer for all. Bette and her little dog, Noelle, moved to Cloverdale to reside with her son, Steven, and his wife, Debra. She was so excited her new church was “only 252 steps” away from her new home. She was warmly welcomed. She made a new friend, Shirley, who invited her to join the after church ladies' luncheon and took her to many church events.

Bette was predeceased by her husband, Eddie, and her first Grandchild and only Grandson, Steven Shawn Harvego. She is survived by her sons, Edwin Allan (Lisa Ann) Harvego of Idaho Falls, ID, Steven and Debra Harvego, of Cloverdale, CA, Grandchildren, Erin Harvego of Chicago, IL, Deidre Harvego of Austin, TX, Jessica (Stuart Schrager) Page, of Salt Lake City, UT, Joshua (Nina) Page of Missoula, MT, Great Grandchildren Zachary Dull, of Austin, TX, Tristan Dull of Austin, TX, Patrick Schrager of Salt Lake City, UT, John Schrager of Salt Lake City, UT and Lennon Page of Missoula, MT.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at the Tulocay Chapel in Napa. A reception will follow.