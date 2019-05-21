1929—2019
Bette M. Murphy of Napa passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019. Bette was born January 1929 in New Mexico and has lived in Napa for the past 52 years. A homemaker for many years, Bette loved to read, garden and cook for her family. Family gatherings were her favorite. She also loved to dance and listen to music.
Bette is survived by the love of her life Joe F. Hammond, children Natasha Sprague and her spouse (Marc Bice), Terry Rousseve (Norm), John Murphy (Jean), Dennis Murphy (Coretta), Susan Murphy Godden (John). She had 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren with one on the way.
She is preceded in death by her beloved brothers Dan W.Higgins and Rolfe Cuthbertson.
Services will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Tulocay Cemetery Napa Ca.