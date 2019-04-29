Betty Ann (Laznicka) Kelly

1933—2019
Betty passed away peacefully at home on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 with her husband and three children by her side praying, singing, holding her, and playing praise music. She is in heaven now with the Lord Jesus.
Born May 6, 1933, in Roseau, Minnesota at home on a self-sufficient homestead with her father Virgil (Vratoslav Roman) Laznicka, mother Mabel Hulda (Fichter) Laznicka, and siblings Elsie (Laznicka) Larson, Robert Laznicka and Roy Laznicka. (predeceased by her parents)
Attended Moorehead State College in Minnesota, becoming a teacher. She met her husband Harold Kelly at a Barn Dance in 1950 and they were married December 20, 1952. They lived in Minneapolis, MN., Atlantic, Iowa, and Walwick, New Jersey, then settled in Napa, California in 1968.
Here Betty was a homemaker raising her three children. She loved cooking for her family and was the ultimate baker providing treats to family and friends alike.
She was kind and generous, supporting many organizations that were close to her heart including Young Life.
In the late 70’s Betty attended and graduated from Napa Community College as a Registered Nurse. Working for 15 years at the Yountville Veterans Home Hospital until she retired.
During her lifetime she learned to play the saxophone, accordion, piano and harp. She loved all types of music, Band was her favorite class in school.
Member of the Napa Valley Symphony League and Retired Nurses of the Yountville Veterans Home.
She is survived by husband of 66 years, Harold, son Gene Kelly (Paula), son Dave Kelly (Lisa) and daughter Rena Staley (David). She was blessed with grandchildren; Jacob Kelly, Ryan McClease, Bethany Kelly, Austin Kelly, Ruth Staley, Nathan Staley, and Esther Staley; and loved by many other extended family, and “Kids” that grew up with her as a second Mom. We thank Elia for being such a loving caregiver.
A Celebration of Betty’s life is planned for Sunday May 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Gene and Paula Kelly’s home, 4900 Linda Vista Ave, Napa CA., followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Napa Young Life or a charity of your choice.