Betty Ann Overstreet Hagler was a true California girl. She was born 8/10/1936 to John and Gertrude Overstreet in Merced. In 1954, she met and married Comer Hagler at Castle Air Force Base before he left to serve in Japan. Betty graduated from Dos Palos High School in 1955. After Comer returned, they moved to Oakland and began their family. Susan was their firstborn, followed by Sally the next year. They moved to Napa, where Charlotte was born three years later. Betty remained in her Napa home for sixty years.