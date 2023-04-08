ST. HELENA - Betty Ballentine, age 96, passed away at her home in St. Helena, surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

She was born on September 25, 1926, in Calistoga to Frank and Anna Pocai. Betty attended the schools in Calistoga. After graduating from Calistoga High School, she attended Armstrong College in Berkeley, CA, and graduated with a degree in business. On April 26, 1953, she married William Van Ballentine from St. Helena and together they had two sons, Frank and Bill.

Betty's family history in the Napa Valley wine industry goes back to 1906, when Betty's grandparents, Libero and Maria Pocai, purchased 60 acres of land near Calistoga. They named their winery L. Pocai and Sons Winery. Betty's father, Frank, and her uncle, Henry, continued to operate the vineyard and winery. This was their family's livelihood.

Betty and Van spent their lives working in the vineyard and wine business. Betty enjoyed her work managing the finance and accounting for the vineyard and winery operation. She would work late into the night analyzing revenue and expenses. She knew every detail of what happened in the operation. This was her pride and joy and she continued working into her 90s.

In 1993, Van and Betty built the Ballentine Vineyards winery in St. Helena and revived the family label. Betty loved traveling around the country meeting people and sharing her wine with them. She loved to socialize with people at wine tastings and in the tasting room. She could spend all day talking to people in the tasting room. Her eyes would light up and she was having fun drinking a little wine and socializing with guests.

She grew up with her father and uncle doing many outdoor activities, and she continued that tradition with her husband and their two sons. When Betty was not working in the business, she enjoyed traveling. She and Van took many trips and went on several cruises.

Betty was a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Upper Valley Republican Women and other organizations.

Betty is survived by her two sons: Frank (Linda) and Bill (Jane); and her four grandchildren: Cole, Audrey, Claire, and Ryan.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street, St. Helena. A private burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to the funeral service at the church.

Arrangements under the direction of Morrison Funeral Chapel.