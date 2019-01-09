Betty Claire Stanley
1927 - 2018
Claire Stanley was born and raised in Alameda. In 1951 she married Archer Stanley and they moved to Napa, Ca. In 1959 they moved to Napa and raised their three sons. Claire attended several local churches over the years and worshipped God her entire life.
Claire is survived by sons Jeff, Nylind (Debbie) and Stace (Dee). Also, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is predeceased by husband Arch and Grandson Chase.
A service in Claire's honor will be held at Four Square Church, 1906 Wise Dr. Napa on January 19th at 1:00. A burial service at Monticello Cemetery will follow the church service, weather permitting.