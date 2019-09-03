Betty J. Jobe

1929—2019
Betty June Jobe passed away on August 23, 2019, she was 90 years old. She was born on 8-2-1929 in Bartlett, Nebraska to John and Gladys Delay.
Betty retired from Pacific Telephone in Napa California on January 1, 1975. She was a volunteer at Queen of the Valley Hospital for several years. She attended Napa Valley Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons Ralph and Mark Cox, daughters Connie Jessup and Sue Howard, also stepson Dennis Jobe. Numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Wendell Jobe, step-daughter Diana Wysocki, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Graveside service will be held at Napa Valley Memorial Gardens on September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. Donations may be made to Napa Hospice.