Betty Jean Brown passed away peacefully in her favorite recliner on Sunday, April 21st at 91. Born in Gilbert, Arizona on January 21, 1928 to Henry Daniel Neal and Birdie Amazine Hooker, she was the youngest of 7 children. The family moved from Arizona to Dairyland (Madera), California, where her parents were farmworkers. From there they made their way to Napa, where she attended Napa High and has resided for the last 75 years. Here, she met her first husband, William Andrews, and had 2 children, Joanne and Daniel.
Betty began her 30 year career at Mare Island, where she met lifelong friend of 60 years, Dorothy Curry, and second husband, of 38 years, Leslie “Sonny” Brown. Betty and Sonny had one child, Jeff. After retiring from Mare Island in 1979, Betty volunteered with Dorothy at Kaiser Napa for 20+ years; they were a pair.
Throughout the years, Betty had numerous interests; she loved singing with Sweet Adelines and competed in many competitions. Tole and oil painting were favorite past times. As the years passed, traveling became something to look forward to. Betty and her entourage, Dorothy, Laverne Branson, and Bette Reed were the jet set sisters visiting the Holy Lands, Greece, and Europe, with a few stops in Branson, and their timeshare in Cabo.
She is survived by 3 children, Joanne Andrews Mills, Dan (Annette) Andrews, and Jeff Brown, of Napa; 5 grandchildren, Jim, Jason, and Bear Mills, Lisa Andrews, and Kimberlee Brown; 7 great-grandchildren, and her 8th great-grandchild is expected soon. She is also survived by her last remaining sibling, Geraldine Pugh, age 101, of Sonoma.
Funeral services will be held at Tulocay Chapel, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, on Wednesday, May 1st, at 11:00am, with Pastor Pete Shaw. Reception to follow.