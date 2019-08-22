Betty Jean Gleason Sparby

1929—2019
Betty, a wonderful and deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on August 15, 2019 in Napa, California.
Betty was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 31, 1929. Her family left the islands for San Diego soon after World War ll broke out. She had so many stories that she shared about the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She was an accordion player for the USO and supported the troops during this time. After graduating from Herbert Hoover High School in San Diego the family relocated to San Francisco. There she took a job as a teller at American Trust Company (now Wells Fargo) and met her future husband, Norman, who was the head teller. They eloped on August 1, 1948 and had just celebrated 71 years of marriage. Norman’s job took them to Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, American Samoa and Napa.
When her children were young, Betty worked for the Santa Clara School District as a secretary (before computers); her penmanship was perfect and she could type a mile a minute! She then returned to banking, working for First Interstate Bank in Napa for 25 years retiring as an assistant vice president.
Betty took joy in spoiling her daughters and grandchildren. She would take her grandchildren on many shopping excursion always slipping them some pocket money. She made sure her refrigerator was stocked with all their favorite foods……including wine for the grownups.
She loved taking trips with Norman to Reno to fill the slot machines. There were travels to Hawaii, London and visits to relatives in Seattle, Minnesota and South Dakota. Along with cruises to Norway and Alaska. They also hit the road exploring the USA in their RV.
Betty is survived by her husband Norman, daughters, Sandy Clarke (Steve Ourso), Jeanie Brown (Mark Jaffee) and Debbie Murray (Roger), grandchildren Benjamin Jaffee (Valerie), Amanda Heath (Keith Cullison) Mitchell Clarke (Carolyn) great grandson Alexander Jaffee and Roger’s daughter Deserae Murray. Her memory will be held forever in their hearts.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Living (Napa) and the staff at Collabria Care (Napa Hospice) for the loving care they gave to their mother.
Services were held on August 20, 12019 at Tulocay Cemetery.