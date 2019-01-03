1928—2018
Betty Jo Farris-Viscia, preferred to be called Jo, Native of Oklahoma. Moved to California went to nursing school and became a emergency room operating nurse. She married Stanley Viscia they had two wonderful children Karen and Steve . She died at 90 year young.
She is survived by Daughter Karen, grand daughter Heather and great Son Edison, son Steve his wife Kelley and grand children Michelle, Amanda, Joe, and Bree, great grand sons, Christopher, Giancarlo, Clyde
Here’s to you Jo celebration of life 1/8 at the Delectus winery, from 12-2 PM.