1925—2020

Betty K. O’Grady, 95, died Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Kaiser Vallejo Hospital of septic shock. She was born in Walker, Minnesota to Walter and Pearl Nagel.

Her husband Gil O’Grady predeceased her. She is survived by her sisters Joanne Lyons and Shirley Sepulveda, Step daughter Kathie Foster, Nieces: Michelle D’Antoni, Victoria Loeffler. Nephew: Chris Lyons. Grandnieces: Aubyn, Allyssa. Grandnephews: Morgan, Tyler, Ryan and Samuel. Great great grandnieces: Chloe, Paris. Great great grandnephews: Jack and Maxwell. Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the Foster and Curran Families.

After Betty retired from her nursing career she became an active member of the Napa Valley Needlers, where she became a life member.

A private memorial service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery 411 Coombsville Rd. Napa Ca.