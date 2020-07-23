Betty K. O’Grady, 95, died Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Kaiser Vallejo Hospital of septic shock. She was born in Walker Minnesota to Walter and Pearl Nagel. Her husband Gil O’Grady predeceased her. She is survived by her sisters Joanne Lyons and Shirley Sepulveda, step daughter Kathie Foster; nieces Shelley D’Antoni, Vickie Lowffler; nephews Chris, Moragn Tyler, and Ryan; grand nieces Aubyn, Lisa and Allya; grand nephews Chloe, Paris and Jack; children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the Foster and Curran Families.