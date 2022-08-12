Betty Lee Uhles

Betty passed away peacefully July 2, 2022 surrounded by family and dearest friend.

Betty was born at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa on October 17, 1929 to Norman and Rosa Desolina (Lena) Uhles.

Betty was a musician teaching herself by ear from age 4 to play piano and later the organ. In later years she played in different venues including supper clubs throughout Northern California and Nevada.

Betty was an avid reader from current events to ancient cultures, history, religions. She was a gifted artist and poet writing short stories and poetry reflecting on earlier years growing up with her sister, Barbara on their grandparents farm in southern Illinois.

Betty married handsome James Nelson Bordman, a decorated WWII Marine and settled in Eureka, CA where they raised five children .

Betty continued her passion for learning and loved playing music for neighbors, friends and family until her last days.

Betty had a great appreciation for all things in nature including trees, animals, mysteries of the universe.

Betty is survived by her children: Cheryl Thomas (Mike), Kathleen Heckard (Bruce)both of Napa, Deborah Ricketts of Fort Bragg, Marianne Foster (Richard)Sandpoint, Idaho, James Bordman(Edwina) Eureka; Betty's sister, Barbara Ciapponi of Napa; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A poem in her words: Titled Traces -

The people we've known and loved in our lives

Are so many, so varied, so rare

They have each touched our hearts

In their own special ways

Left a message too great not to share

From each one a treasure

Has been gathered and stored

To be pondered and then passed along

What a joy to have know them and tasted their richness,

How sweet to have shared in their song.