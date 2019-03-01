Betty R. Louks

1933—2019
Betty Ruth (Hammonds) Louks passed peacefully from this life on February 23, 2019. Betty was born on August 11, 1933 in Marionville, MO, the daughter of Andrew Jackson and Edith Mae (Laymon) Hammonds. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1950.
In 1951 she married Bert Marvin Louks from St. Louis, MO. They followed Bert’s career as a chemical engineer to Chicago, and then to California where they lived in Buena Park for a few years, followed by San Jose where they lived for over 20 years, with a two-year stint in Morristown, New Jersey. After Bert retired they moved to Napa in 1988. Together they raised five children. Betty spent much of adult life caring for her family, which was a full-time job. When her children got older, she served as a special education teacher’s aide at Booksin Elementary School in San Jose, which she loved. When she and Bert relocated to Napa, she joined the Welcome Wagon and volunteered at the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop for many years. Betty made fast friends wherever she went. She enjoyed traveling, spending time in her home and garden, antiquing, daily walks with her friends, reading novels, and going to the movies often. She was always good for a phone call as she really enjoyed shooting the breeze, and making her laugh was fun because her laughter was infectious.
Betty had the greatest love for her five grandchildren. She valued spending time with them, hearing their stories, making Christmas cookies, and cracking jokes — and she was so very proud of them. For the last two years of her life, Betty got to experience the joy of being a great grandmother, which was a precious gift.
Betty outlived her husband, Bert (d. 1988), and her oldest daughter, Janet (d. 2005) which, needless to say, took a toll on her. Betty also was predeceased by her parents, and sisters Bonnie Hagen and Wanda Borremans. She is survived by her brother, Boyd Hammonds of St. Louis, MO, as well as other half-siblings and a step-brother; her children Robin Louks (Loren Bennett), Bruce Louks, Brian Louks, and Jennifer La Liberte (Bill La Liberte); her grandchildren Reilly Bennett, Emma Midura (Dan Midura), Amy Louks, Joe La Liberte, and Henry La Liberte; and great granddaughter, Charlotte Midura. Betty’s love and memory will live on in all of us.
Betty’s family wishes to thank the caregivers at Stayman Estates who took such good care of our mom for the last two years. Private burial services will be held at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, CA. To honor Betty’s life, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, which was near and dear to her heart, or the Alzheimer’s Association.