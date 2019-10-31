1931—2019
Betty (Rhoda) Hamilton is now with her beloved Harry, who told her he would be waiting for her “on the other shore”. Betty, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away Monday afternoon, October 28, 2019, at her home in Browns Valley, at the age of 88.
Betty will be remembered for her devotion and fierce loyalty to her family.
Born in St Helena to Frank Rhoda and Marian Chase Rhoda on July 26, 1931, a third generation Napa Valley resident, of which she was very proud. Betty met the love of her life at a local Dinner House in Napa and married Harry three months later. They raised three children, Doug (Lorna), John (Joan), and Susan Bennett (Greg), and Betty devoted her life to keeping her family safe and loved.
Betty is predeceased by her Husband, Parents, and five Siblings and is survived by her three children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be missed more than words can express. We love you.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019, 1:00pm at St Helena Cemetery.