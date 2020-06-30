× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1934—2020

Betty Rhoda, 85, of Napa passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020.

Betty Lorraine Helen Wilson was born on August 9, 1934 to parents Paul and Alfreda (nee Kunkle) in Loma Linda, CA.

At the age of nine, Betty and her family relocated to Angwin, CA and were active members of the local Seventh Day Adventist community. As a child, Betty spent many happy summers visiting her grandmother in Santa Cruz and would often reminisce on what a special place and time it was.

A 1952 graduate of PUC Prep, Betty would then go on to meet the love of her life later that same year. After meeting Boyd “Tiny” Rhoda on Christmas Eve, it was love at first sight and the two were married April 4, 1953. Shortly after, the two started their family and had two sons, Frank and Jeff.

One of Betty’s proudest accomplishments was her decision to go back to school and become a nurse. Graduating from Napa College the same time as her oldest son graduated from Napa High, Betty spent 17.5 years working at the St. Helena Hospital before retiring as Clinical Director of Med/Surg. in 1989. Even in retirement, she was still taking care of others, including her ever growing family which was perhaps her greatest joy.