1934—2020
Betty Rhoda, 85, of Napa passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020.
Betty Lorraine Helen Wilson was born on August 9, 1934 to parents Paul and Alfreda (nee Kunkle) in Loma Linda, CA.
At the age of nine, Betty and her family relocated to Angwin, CA and were active members of the local Seventh Day Adventist community. As a child, Betty spent many happy summers visiting her grandmother in Santa Cruz and would often reminisce on what a special place and time it was.
A 1952 graduate of PUC Prep, Betty would then go on to meet the love of her life later that same year. After meeting Boyd “Tiny” Rhoda on Christmas Eve, it was love at first sight and the two were married April 4, 1953. Shortly after, the two started their family and had two sons, Frank and Jeff.
One of Betty’s proudest accomplishments was her decision to go back to school and become a nurse. Graduating from Napa College the same time as her oldest son graduated from Napa High, Betty spent 17.5 years working at the St. Helena Hospital before retiring as Clinical Director of Med/Surg. in 1989. Even in retirement, she was still taking care of others, including her ever growing family which was perhaps her greatest joy.
While always a hard worker, Betty made time to enjoy the world around her, always “stopping to smell the roses.” An avid reader, she could often be found buried in a book after a morning of gardening- whether the latest mystery novel or revisiting an old favorite. Betty was actively involved in the local University Women’s organization and would look forward to their monthly gatherings around the valley and loved the opportunity to connect with longtime friends. Betty and Tiny also enjoyed many special trips together during their 61 years of marriage, and were particularly fond of their time spent in Tahoe and Hawaii. Also special memories of the Alaskan Cruise and road trip to Canada.
A woman of both elegance and grace, her presence is already so missed.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Tiny, and her older brother Paul. Betty is survived by sons Frank (Barb) and Jeff (Melody); grandchildren Annie (Christopher), Jarod, Jennifer (Dan), and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Nina, and Wesley. Also her wonderful nieces and nephews. She and Sue enjoyed shopping together and she enjoyed Judy’s visits and going to lunch. She cherished her many wonderful friendships over the years and all the love shown by her Carrell Lane neighbors.
A huge thank you to Fi and Milly for their wonderful care and love for Betty.
We thank Collabria Hospice and Claudia for all your love and support.
