Betty Ruth Bianchi

1922-2020
It is with great sadness that the Bianchi/Luckey family of Betty Bianchi announce her passing. Betty is survived by her children Craig, Camie, Lisa, her sister Diane Robinson, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and three nieces. Betty had many dear friends of all ages and backgrounds. Betty is predeceased by the love of her life Richard R Bianchi (Dick), and her son Warren.
Upon Betty’s request there will be no memorial service.
