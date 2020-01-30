Beverly Ann Blackmon
1939 - 2020
Beverly Ann Blackmon passed peacefully in her home on January 10, 2020. She was 80 years young. Bev was born on September 18, 1939 in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Vallejo, California when she was eight years old. She often shared many happy stories of growing up in Chabot where she made lifelong friends and met the love of her life, Walt. Her family moved to Fairfield, California where she attended high school.
Bev and Walt married on June 25, 1955. Her devotion to her family was her life. She enjoyed cooking and feeding everyone. Bev and Walt loved traveling the world and went on many trips with family and friends. Bev and Walt renewed their marriage vows all over the world. They were among the first group of American tourists to travel to Siberia and were married in a Siberian wedding. Other places they married at included the Great Wall of China, going through the Panama Canal, on a cruise ship in Mexico and at 63,000 feet in the air on the Concorde jet (the first supersonic passenger jet.)
Bev is survived by Walt, her beloved husband of 65 years, her four daughters, Desi Brewer, Michelle Fowler (Mikie), LaDonna Harding (Tom), Robin Highshoe (Robert) and Mirijana Balija, and son, Mike Blackmon (Denise). Bev was the proudest grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her three sisters, Pauline Dehn, Jackie Foltz (Stan) and Cheri Lubbers (Chris), brother, Andy Reale (Jenny) and many, many nieces and nephews. Bev is pre-deceased by her parents Andy and Helen Reale, her son-in-law, Kenny Brewer, and her beloved nephew, Sean Smith.
She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon, California. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bev may be made to one of her favorite charities, Wounded Warriors, Disabled Veterans or any charity of your choice.