Beverly Jane (Yeamans) Keiser passed away quietly on October 24, 2021 at Kaiser Hospital, Walnut Creek after a sudden illness.

She was born on October 22, 1931 and raised in Napa, California. She was the youngest of the two daughters of Harry and Ernestine Yeamans.

Beverly graduated from Napa High in 1949 and earned a State license in Hair and Cosmetology in December 1950. She always enjoyed returning for Class Reunions and re-contacting with dear friends.

In the 1960's, she moved and settled in Concord, California. While working in the office of an Insurance broker, she met her future husband looking to replace his currently “Canceled” policy. They got talking, he got her number, they fell in love and she married Robert Keiser, on October 2, 1971.

Bev spent the bulk of her career as a physician scheduling specialist with Kaiser Medical, where she retired after 25 years' service. She was a member of Soroptimist International and Concord Lioness Club, where she made many close relationships and long-time friends.

She and Robert built a cabin near Ione, in “Gold Country” as a weekend getaway. Sometimes referring to it more as their weekend “workaway”, but had great times exploring the area and its history.

They enjoyed travel and made several cruises to Alaska alone and with family. The Caribbean and through the Panama Canal, Mexico, and Tahiti. They also kept a condo on Maui for many years.

Bev was our great family communicator, keeping up with addresses, phone numbers and contact information for family and friends. You could look forward to one of her loving notes about family she had talked to, activities she and Robert had been involved in, or a simple phone call “We were thinking about you, how are you doing, give our love to your family”. Incredibly she seemingly never missed sending out or remembering all members of the family with birthday or holiday cards.

A loving and caring soul, she was always there with a helping hand or words of encouragement and support for family, neighbors, and friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert, his three children daughter Terry, husband Victor, grandson Clarke and sons Brett and Erik, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, a reception to follow.