1932—2019
Beverly June Kastan, 86, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s on March 5, 2019. Her daughters were by her side.
Beverly was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 31, 1932, to Chester and Yvonne Nissen. Beverly graduated from Vallejo High School, and then went on to Franklin Hospital school of Nursing in San Francisco, and Napa Valley College. She worked at S&K Chevrolet, Redwood Homes, Berglund Inc, to name a few. Her biggest accomplishment is opening, with her daughter, The Yellow Brick Road Day Care Center in 1984.
Beverly met and married Bob Kastan in 1956. Together they had three children, Minda, Adam, and Anabelle Kastan.
Beverly lived her life with Integrity, Dedication and lots of hard work. She found beauty in all things. Mom loved to work in her garden, and was an amazing cook, her pancakes were the best!! If mom heard of anyone in need, she would go visit, take a surprise, or send a kind word in a card. Her family was most important to her; she always wanted them to stay close. She loved her little Dachshunds, Paul, Clara, and Mary.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Minda and Anabelle Kastan, four grandchildren, Cole Polstin, Alex Coakley(Thomas), Dalton Robben, and Baylee Robben. Great grandchildren, Cosette, MyCole, Jordan, Eeden, and Thomas Jr. and one on the way, a sister, Anavon Anderson, also her little dog Mary. She was predeceased by her son, Adam Kastan, sister Wanda Merrill, and brother Jerry Nissen.
A celebration of Beverlys life for friends and family will be at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00. Reception to follow service.