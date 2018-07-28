1934—2018
Beverly June Norrbom Marsh, died peacefully on July 10, 2018 in Napa at the age of 84. Born June 1, 1934 to James and Mabel Norrbom, Beverly grew up in Glen Ellen and graduated from Sonoma Valley High School where she met and married her husband, Carroll Marsh, Jr in 1952. In 1959, the family moved to Napa where she remained a long-time resident and community member.
Beverly’s interests included horseback riding, gardening, bowling, painting, cake decorating, and sewing. One of her greatest joys were her Cocker Spaniels which she bred, raised and showed for many years. She also enjoyed camping and water skiing on many lakes including Lake Berryessa, Lake Shasta and Yosemite with family and friends. Beverly graduated from Julie Nation Modeling school, was a supporter of the Napa High Choir Boosters and a board member for the Napa Boat Club, Napa Swim Club, and Redwood Empire Council for Camp Fire Girls. As well, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a long-time Oakland A’s fan who faithfully listened and watched games for over four decades.
Beverly is survived by her brother Robert Norrbom of Glen Ellen, three daughters; Pat Costa of Napa, Suzanne Cochrane (Bob) of Petaluma, and Denise Colby (Ken) of Placentia, CA., seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons. She is preceded in death by her husband Carroll, her parents and an infant son.
The family would like to thank the staff at Piner’s Nursing Home for their wonderful compassion for Beverly over the past three years.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 1pm, with a reception to follow at the First United Methodist Church in Napa. Donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to the Humane Society or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.Tulocaycemetery.org