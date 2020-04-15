Bill Swanson

What Bill loved most, though, was his family. He and Lois made such a happy couple. They were high school sweethearts, and they spent 53 years of marriage seemingly amazed at their good luck in finding each other. Bill was a wise, funny, generous, supportive, steady, and always-loving father. He taught his children how to be good parents by his remarkable example. And he was a dedicated and beloved grandfather, never missing a soccer or volleyball match, traveling countless miles to spend time with his grandchildren, and letting each of them know how much he loved them.

Bill led a rich and happy life. He maintained deep friendships from high school and college, and from his years in Wisconsin and St. Helena. He had friends of all ages who appreciated his dry wit and who turned to him for counsel and guidance. He took delight in so much: his beloved and always-promising-but-rarely-delivering Cincinnati Reds, John le Carré, the Duke men’s basketball team, politics, world affairs, and the triumphs and struggles of every member of his family.

Bill and Lois would say every time the family got together, “Didn’t we have fun?” They did. We all did.