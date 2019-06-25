1934—2019
Bill (William) Olson, 85; born Jan.21,1934, Paris, TN. died June 13, 2019, Walla Walla, WA. Bill was a devoted husband of 67 years and was always supportive, loyal and loving to his sweetheart, Donna, spending every day and night by her side. “Where one was, you could find the other.” He handed that legacy of love and commitment down to his children and grandchildren. Most of all, Bill loved reading his bible and looking for and doing the will of his heavenly Father each day.
Surviving: wife, Donna (Emmerson) Olson; children; Bill (William) and Maureen Olson, Snohomish, WA.; Dave and Debby Harmon, Walla Walla, WA.; Bob (Robert) and Linda Olson, St Johns, Newfoundland, Canada.; Stan (Stanley) and Jan Hendrickson, Vlora, Albania.; Samir and Joleen (Kathy) Yasa, Noblesville, IN.; 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Olson) and Gary White, Sacramento, CA.; Lucy Olson, Vacaville, CA. Sister-in-law, Janet (Wiemerslage) Olson, Berrien Springs, MI; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at: