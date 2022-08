We are saddened to announce the passing of our brother and friend Bill Strauss. Bill was a great guy, loved riding his Harley, flying his drones, and hanging out with friends.

Quick with a comeback, he would always put a smile on your face, even when you didn't feel like it. He spend 2-1/2 years in the Army, stationed in Nuremberg, Germany. Bill enjoyed fixing just about anything mechanical. Bill is survived by his brothers James and Timothy and his girlfriend Stephanie.