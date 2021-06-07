Billie Bonham Shaw, 99, passed away on May 28, 2021 peacefully in Napa, CA.

Billie was born in Cleburn, Texas on April 6, 1922. She was preceded in death by her father Harley Bonham, her mother Ruby Bonham, her sister Gaynell Campbell, daughter Laurene Rinna, her husband Richard Shaw, stepdaughter Patricia and stepson Richard Shaw Jr.

Billie is survived by her daughter Nancy Rinna DeLand, stepdaughters Paula Rogers and Karen Jones (Alfred), stepson Jim Shaw, grandchildren Traci Ryde (Ian) and David Rogers (Sierra), great grandchildren Samantha and Tavis Ryde and Asher Rogers.

Billie will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her name to Collabria Care Hospice, 414 S Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94559. Per her wishes, there will be no services held.