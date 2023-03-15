NAPA - On March 12, 2023, my Mom drifted up to heaven to be with the love of her life, my Dad.

Mom was born on July 10, 1926; the tenth of eleven children born to Lula and John Wesley Sullivan in San Saba, TX.

In the early 1940s, she came to California with her mother and four brothers. She worked at the Shipyard and at various jobs until she met my Dad, Babe Grimoldi, while car-hopping at the Knotty Pine. Marrying in 1952, then becoming a parent in 1956; Mom's greatest joys in life were being a wife, mother, aunt, homemaker and party host (especially on the 4th of July). She truly loved her home and garden, and it showed.

I will miss her deeply, as will my husband Bob Bentley, and the many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, that she cared for. She was predeceased in death by my Dad, all of her siblings and many family members, and dear friends.

I want to especially thank her great-niece, Kim Naslund, for the love and care she gave my Mom these last few years. You are truly a Godsend and blessing.

My Mom was one of the kindest and caring humans I've ever known - she truly never met a stranger. Mom, you will be missed terribly. I love you!

A Celebration of Life and interment will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or to The Napa Humane Society, 3265 California Blvd., Napa, CA, 94558; or the Napa County Animal Shelter, 943 Hartle Court, Napa, CA, 94559.

Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.