Billie Lou Bingham
1927 - 2019
Billie Lou Bingham, 92, passed away September 24, 2019 at The Meadows in Napa. Billie Lou Antoinette Downing was born January 11, 1927 in Denver, CO to the late William and Irene Downing. She moved to Vallejo, CA and met the love of her life James Bingham in 1946 and married in 1947.
They resided in Napa and had 5 children. Billie worked several years for the telephone company and Mohrs Answering Service. Billie Lou is survived by daughter Linda, sons Donald, Barry (Kathryn), Kevin (Holly), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and several other living relatives.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2002, son Gregory in 1996 and two brothers Don and Eugene. There will be a service at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church in Napa on Saturday November 2nd at 11:00 am.