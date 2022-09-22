Billy J. Smith

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Smith passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mabel Elmina; children: Denise (Brandt) Jorgenson and Billy (Jeanie) Smith; grandchildren: Kristal (Jeff) Broyles, Rebekah and Amanda Jorgenson, Bob & Justin Smith; great-grandchildren: Austin and Ashlyn. He was predeceased by his daughter and son-in-law: Debbie and Wayne Johnstone.

Bill served in the Air Force from 1947-1951. He retired from Mare Island in 1984.

A service to honor the memory of Bill will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Chapel at Tulocay Cemetery at 11 a.m.

