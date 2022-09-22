Billy J. Smith

Bill Smith passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mabel Elmina; children: Denise (Brandt) Jorgenson and Billy (Jeanie) Smith; grandchildren: Kristal (Jeff) Broyles, Rebekah and Amanda Jorgenson, Bob & Justin Smith; great-grandchildren: Austin and Ashlyn. He was predeceased by his daughter and son-in-law: Debbie and Wayne Johnstone.