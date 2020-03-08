1960—2020

Bob Lawrence, born on July 13 1960, in Anchorage AK., passed away suddenly on 2/1/20 at Queen of the Valley Hospital.

Bob grew up in Brisbane, Ca., and still maintains friendships from those days.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For the past 20+ years Bob has lived and worked in Napa Ca. He will be missed by many good friends at Holmes Van & Storage.

Bob leaves a daughter, the light of his life, Cassi Fitzpatrick, 23, a half brother Tony Lawrence of Anchorage AK., a half sister Laura Lawrence of South Carolina, a step brother Mark Byram of Redding Ca., his sweet mother Martha Lawrence, 83 of Napa, Ca., and all the lives Bobby touched over the last 59 years.

We are holding a Celebration of Life at Fuller Park, 4/4/20 @ 12 o’clock, noon. In loving memory of Bob to bring those together, reminiscing childhood memories, whooping all in the courts when it came to basketball, and awing us when it came to his natural talent for all arts and music, wood work and his guitars in particular. We welcome and look forward to all family and friends.

Till we meet again sweet angel, I Love You Daddy. Peace, Love, Harmony.