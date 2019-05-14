1930—2019
My Brother, Bob Ryan died Monday, May 6 at 10:04 PM. How shall we remember him? His warm and generous heart, a shy, private smile, his gentlemanly demeanor—and his ferocious pen work on daily crossword puzzles are good starts. For years you could find him in Gillwoods by mid-afternoon holding court behind his favorite iced tea and a muffin.
Bob was 88—a depression baby in a tiny R.I. mill town, Peace Dale. We went to grammar and high school together . Then Bob worked with our Dad at Ryan Pontiac—coming up thru the ranks to become the Parts Manager. Believe me, you do not want to be an auto dealer parts manager at inventory time. How many little washers, nuts and bolts can you count in a day—without getting permanently crossed eyes!
When the dealership was sold, Bob moved over to the produce department at Almac’s Supermarket before retiring to travel. Those travels led him to St. Helena where he settled in eight years ago. It was good to have him close by.
I’m sure he would have wanted me to tell you that he was marvelously treated during the two years he lived at the St. Helena Home Care residence on Crinella. Our combined thanks go to Silvana, Carmen, Lupe and Juana for taking such good care of Bob 24/7.
Thanks go, too, to the team at Collabria Hospice. A caring yet professional organization with a dedicated staff that helped us through the hard parts.
Bob was a fan of Rianda House. So, I’m going to send them a little contribution in his memory.