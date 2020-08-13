Bobby Gene Bingham

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1937—2020

His favorite hymn was “I’d Rather Have Jesus”, and on August 11th, with family by his side, Bobby went to eternity with the Lord.

Bobby was born on March 28th, 1937 to Mildred & Carl Bingham, in Baxter Springs Kansas. In his teenage years he moved to Napa, CA and was a proud Napa High Indian, class of 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Lucille (Faulk) Bingham.

Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman, abalone diver, and outdoorsman. He retired from a 35 year career as the Supervisor Cook at the Napa State Hospital. He was an ordained Deacon at Calvary Baptist Church.

Bobby loved playing cards. He was famous for his cooking (specifically his clam chowder). He made camping in Fort Bragg, CA a tradition for his family, which they enjoyed together even in the summer of 2019.

The roll that Bobby was most proud of was that of father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Known as dad, daddy, grandpa, and Pop Pop, the pride of his life was his children, Mark (Melody) Bingham, Sharon (David) Martin, and Lucy Schotte, and his 7 grandchildren. He would want you to know he has EIGHT great grand BOYS.