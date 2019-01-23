Bonnie Douglas de Lorimier

1941—2019
Bonnie Louise Douglas de Lorimier officially earned her angel wings on January 16, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and likely with thoughts of her beloved dogs and the Napa Valley view from her back deck. Many will remember her as an angel on earth as she always had a smile, a kind word and an upbeat temperament for everyone she encountered. She made friends wherever she went and many of those friends were considered family. She had boundless love in her small frame and she shared it generously. No one ever left her house hungry for food or good thoughts.
Bonnie was born in San Francisco, CA on June 16, 1941. She was a graduate of Convent of the Sacred Heart High School. She was the light of her parents’ life and while there’s no doubt her parents were there to greet her in Heaven, they surely had opinions about whether it was too soon. She married her high school sweetheart Charles de Lorimier on August 3, 1963; they were married for 55 years. She loved to laugh while enjoying a nice glass of wine. Exercise was her nirvana and family came first to her always.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Dr. Charles de Lorimier and their children; Kristine Dworkin and her husband James, Tracy Foley and her husband Jeff and Roger de Lorimier and his wife Allison. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Lyndsey and Philip Dworkin, Korissa and Mikayla Foley and Chase, Hailey and Reese de Lorimier as well as her fur babies Cookie, Kianni and Gus. She is preceded in death by her parents Edgar Hirst Douglas, Jr and Rita Ross Douglas.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church in Napa. A reception will be held in the church hall afterwards. If you would like to donate to a charity in Bonnie’s name, she was very fond of Whiskers, Tails, and Ferals, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, and St. Jude’s Hospital.