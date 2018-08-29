1931—2018
Bonnie Fay Peppers passed away peacefully on August 21st at her home on Partrick Road, where she has lived for the last 54 years. She was surrounded by family members and care givers who made her last somewhat difficult years as comfortable as possible.
Bonnie Fay was born on the 15th day of September 1931 at the St Helena Sanitarium. She was the first child of Alfreda Evelyn Nelson and James Delbert Patton. She would have a little brother, James Jr, born four years later.
In her early years, she lived on Big Ranch Road; however, by the time she was in elementary school, the family had moved into town to a house on Lee Avenue, where they would live until she got married after she graduated from high school.
She attended Lincoln Elementary School, Napa Intermediate School and Napa High School, graduating with the class of 1950. During her school years, she became an avid reader, which would lead to her lifelong relationship with books and libraries and whatever other media she eventually incorporated into a lifetime of learning and exploring.
On the 17th day of February 1951 she married her next door neighbor, Wilburn Peppers, following the death of his wife, Vera. In becoming the new Mrs Peppers, she also became the stepmother of Wilburn’s eleven year old daughter, Patsy. Happily, daughter Patsy, and now mother, Bonnie, had a warm and loving relationship a bit more like sisters, than parent and child. The Peppers soon began having children of their own. Two boys, Larry and Mike, born in 1951 and 1952, and two daughters, Shelly and Lori, born in 1954 and 1956. This required a move to a larger house on F Street before moving on to Partrick Road in 1964.
During the many years on Partrick Road, Bonnie Fay would become the consummate ranch wife. She could cook, garden and cut and stack wood and do all the other things that life in the country required with the best of them. At the same time, she spent considerable time supporting Wilburn in his growing bus business.
When they sold the bus business and retired in 1985, this opened the door for the Peppers to do one of their favored things – travel. They went on numerous cruises, as well as countless driving and flying trips around the country and around the world. Bonnie loved to explore her family through the avenue of genealogy. Grave yards and cemeteries were always high on their agenda in all of their trips.
Mr and Mrs Peppers were exceptionally active in Napa Grange No 307, where they both held offices, including Wilburn’s several years as the organization’s president. Bonnie Fay would help run the kitchen and make all go smoothly. She was also a member of the Masonic Order of the Eastern Star.
By 2000, Bonnie was becoming concerned about some issues that had crept into her life, like forgetting things and occasionally forgetting where she was going when she was out in the car. In response, she did what she had always done – began studying what was happening to her with an eye toward fighting the problems and not letting them get the best of her. Certainly, she gave it her best shot; nevertheless, by 2005, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. With the considerable involvement of her family and care givers, Bonnie was able to live with her Alzheimer’s and still remain on the ranch in the middle of the surroundings she loved until she passed on August 21st.
Bonnie is survived by her five children; Patsy Miller, Larry Peppers, Mike Peppers, Shelly Pecotte (Tom), and Lori Swain (Mark), along with 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
A celebration of Bonnie Fay’s beautiful life is planned for Saturday, October 13. Details will be posted on the Treadway & Wigger website as they become available. The Family would like to thank Collabria for their wonderful day program and end of life care. If so moved, donate to your favorite charity and keep positive thoughts for love to conquer all.
