1953 – 2019
It is with great sadness that Bonnie’s family announces her sudden and unexpected passing on January 2, 2019. Bonnie Jo Daly (Wilson) was born March 6, 1953 in Petaluma to Gil and Charlotte Wilson and was raised for a short time on her parent’s dairy ranch in the eastern hills of Petaluma Valley. The family moved to Sonoma and continues in the dairy business (Wilson Brother’s Dairy). She attended local schools, graduating from Sonoma Valley High School (Class of 1971). Bonnie attended Napa Valley College and pursued a career in nursing and graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in San Francisco (Class of 1975). As a much respected and devoted RN, Bonnie worked at Santa Rosa Community Hospital, Torrance Memorial Hospital and Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa where she was working for the past 39 years. The maternity staff was much like Bonnie’s family and she loved, respected and appreciated all of them and took pride in being a member of that highly skilled and talented staff. Bonnie enjoyed traveling and spending time at Lake Tahoe, traveling and taking trios with her son (especially to NASCAR events) and had planned to retire this year on her Birthday. Bonnie was predeceased by her Father and is survived by her son, Ryan Daly of Napa, her mother Charlotte Wilson, her sisters; Nancy Garcia (Steve), Patsy Azevedo (Mike), Linda Wilson (Manny), and her brother David Wilson, all of Sonoma. A service will be held on Saturday, January 26th, 2019 at 3pm, at the Sonoma United Methodist Church. 109 Patten Street. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to; Queen of the Valley Foundation, 1000 Trancas St, Napa CA 94558. In Memory of Bonnie Daly.