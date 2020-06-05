Bonnie K Dineen (Lausen)

Bonnie Dineen will always be missed. Born 3/3/1943—Died 05/03/2020. She attended Placer High and Napa High, graduating 1960. After becoming a Marine, she married Patrick Dineen in 1962. They had three daughters and a son. Pat was diagnosed with terminal cancer, so Bonnie became a RN, graduating in 1972 with Napa College’s first nursing class. Bonnie’s greatest joy was being a grandma.