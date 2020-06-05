Bonnie K Dineen (Lausen)

1943—2020
Bonnie Dineen will always be missed. Born 3/3/1943—Died 05/03/2020. She attended Placer High and Napa High, graduating 1960. After becoming a Marine, she married Patrick Dineen in 1962. They had three daughters and a son. Pat was diagnosed with terminal cancer, so Bonnie became a RN, graduating in 1972 with Napa College’s first nursing class. Bonnie’s greatest joy was being a grandma.
Bonnie, preceded in death by parents Winifred Coulter and Donald Lausen, husband Patrick Dineen, daughter Mary, friend Justin Gill, and survived by sister Sandra Lausen; daughter Lorrie Dineen-Thackeray (Tracy), their son William; daughter Leah Dineen, her daughters Axandra and Kyra; son John Dineen (Susie), their sons Dillon and Maxwell, Susie’s dad Duane Schmeling. Complete obituary tulocaycemetery.org. Remembrances may be sent posted at Tulocay or sent to John Dineen 2271 Redwood Road, Napa, CA 94558.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.