1943-2019
Bonnie S. Murray 76, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Community Medical Center.
Bonnie was born January 17, 1943 in Detroit, MI to Russell and Lillian Smith. Bonnie was married to Lenard “Earl” Murray for 43 years. She worked for the Napa Valley Unified School District for over 35 years and was loved by all of the kids that she mentored.
Bonnie enjoyed cooking, quilting, reading, gardening, crocheting, watching movies and spending time with family.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Lenard “Earl” Murray; her parents, Russell and Lillian Smith; her brothers, Raymond and Ronald Smith. Survivors include her children, Lori Murray of Hamilton; Lisa (Ray) Bennett of Victor; Raymond Murray of Blanchard, ID; grandchildren, Zach and Justin Murray, both of Hamilton, Alisha Bennett of Corvallis, Kylee Bennett of Victor, , Tiffany and Jacob Murray of Athol, ID; brother, Bob (Deb) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Big Sky Baptist Church, 201 S. 4th Street, Hamilton. Interment will follow at the Riverview Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment at the Sapphire Lutheran Homes. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com