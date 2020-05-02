× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1971—2020

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Brandon Marsh McDermott loving son, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme brain cancer at the young age of 48. Brandon was born on December 21, 1971 at the Queen of the Valley Hospital. He attended all local schools and graduated from Napa High in 1990. He went on to graduate with an Associates of Science degree in Telecommunications Technology from Napa Valley College. Following graduation Brandon moved to Chandler, Arizona where he worked for Gila River Casino and then moving onto RL Canning as a computer specialist.

Brandon grew up playing baseball and always dreamt of becoming a professional baseball player. He also enjoyed many rounds of golf with his father and grandfather Marsh. Brandon was also an avid San Francisco 49er fan, attending the 2020 NFC Championship game with his good friend Kevin Haley.

We will remember many family vacations spent at Brandon’s house, swimming hours on end in his beloved pool.

Brandon had this canny way of making us all laugh even during the most difficult times. His witty, dry sense of humor will be dearly missed. There is a hole in the universe with Brandon’s passing.